Eaton Vance Management Purchases 365 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of MGM Resorts International worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

