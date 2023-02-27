Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 135,466 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 640.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

