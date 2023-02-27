Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.30% of Globe Life worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $3,667,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $122.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

