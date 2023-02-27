Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.