IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $29,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after buying an additional 204,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $209.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

