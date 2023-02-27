Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in EQT were worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EQT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EQT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

NYSE EQT opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

