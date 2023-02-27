Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,310 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $270.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

