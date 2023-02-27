Eaton Vance Management Acquires 278,793 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,793 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.69% of FirstService worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

FirstService Stock Down 1.9 %

FirstService Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $136.29 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

