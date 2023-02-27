Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $35,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $231.95 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

