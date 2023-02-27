Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 4,339 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $198.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

