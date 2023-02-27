Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,267 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $36,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $101.90 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

