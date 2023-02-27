LMR Partners LLP Sells 4,254 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPG opened at $121.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.