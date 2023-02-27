LMR Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,793 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,290,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 601,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

