Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 20,005 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 536.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

BURL stock opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.28.

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.