Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.42 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $212.38 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.08. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

