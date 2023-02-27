Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $362.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

