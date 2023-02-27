LMR Partners LLP Sells 35,267 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVIR stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

