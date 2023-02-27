Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 122,900 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of PNM Resources worth $39,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 697.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,328 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 335,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

