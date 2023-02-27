Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 340 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

