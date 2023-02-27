Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.85 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

