Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,417 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Overstock.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Down 4.1 %

Overstock.com stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.