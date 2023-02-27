Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

