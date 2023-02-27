Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 60,500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $38,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

