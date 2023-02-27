Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

