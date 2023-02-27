Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181,480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

