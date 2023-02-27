PDT Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $819,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $564.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.29 and a 200-day moving average of $483.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

