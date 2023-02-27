AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

