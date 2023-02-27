AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,466 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

