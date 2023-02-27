AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

