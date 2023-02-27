AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

TRIP opened at $21.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 179.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

