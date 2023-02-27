AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,682 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 392,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in BCE by 35.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,324,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BCE by 297.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 99,717 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE opened at $44.45 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

