AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

