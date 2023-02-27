Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.6 %

ZG opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05, a PEG ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,812 shares of company stock worth $2,520,435. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.