AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,519 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 19,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $664.10 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.01 and its 200-day moving average is $573.44.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

