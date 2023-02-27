AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,982 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,191 shares of company stock worth $4,847,778. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

