AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,299 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 425,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,267,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

JEF stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.