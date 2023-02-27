Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $9,373,000.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
