Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 33,844 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.88% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $95,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.