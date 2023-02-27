Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

AAP stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.93 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.