AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,797 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

