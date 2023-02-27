Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

