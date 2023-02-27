Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $120,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NYSE LSI opened at $119.31 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.