Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,273 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $107,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $542.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

