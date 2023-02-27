Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,390 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.72% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $118,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,392 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

