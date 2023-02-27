Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,042 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $107,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

