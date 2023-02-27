Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.62% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $100,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $102.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.