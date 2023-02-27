Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $117.33 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.65% of Atkore worth $117,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

NYSE:ATKR opened at $143.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,402 shares of company stock worth $5,073,857. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.