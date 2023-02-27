Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.99% of Azenta worth $96,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Azenta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

