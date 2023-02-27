Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 447,114 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Cheniere Energy worth $116,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LNG opened at $157.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

