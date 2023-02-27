Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 133,972 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $97,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $123.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

